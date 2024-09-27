The 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrerwho suffered a serious fall on Thursday in the junior event of the Road Cycling World Championships being held in Zurich, died, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced this Friday.

It is with deep sadness that the International Cycling Union and the Zurich World Cup organizing committee received the news today of the tragic death of the young Swiss cyclist.

Muriel Furrer,” the agency said in a statement.

After her fall on Thursday, Furrer was taken to the hospital by helicopter to a hospital where her condition was always very delicate.

“He suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition,” the UCI had announced then.

“At the moment there is no proven fact about how the accident took place,” he stressed.

“The junior race was held on Thursday under heavy rainfall and very wet roads in Zurich“said the EFE agency.

Who was it?

Furrer was born in Switzerland on July 1, 2006 and fell in love with cycling at a very early age.

In his two short seasons he was 26th in the European Continental Championships WJ – Road Race, 22 in the Watersley Ladies Challenge and 65 in the Tour du Gévaudan Occitanie femmes, races last year.

And in this 2024, Furrer was 39th in EPZ Omloop van Borselewas second in the road and time trial events of her country’s junior national, ninth in the mixed relay of the European Continental Championships JR and 29th in the online event of the same event.