Matt Ulrichchampion with the NFL Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI, died at the age of 41, team owner Jim Irsay announced this Thursday.

“It hurts my heart to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was only with us for two seasons, but he left his mark on many. A great guy, I heard he was a great father and was champion of the super bowl. My prayers for his family,” Irsay wrote on his social media.

Little is known

The causes of the Indianapolis player’s death between 2005 and 2006 have not yet been revealed. Alison Ulrichhis wife, also shared a message through their networks this Thursday.

“As many of you know, our beloved and only Matt has passed away and is in a better place. Matt, we love you so much. We miss you deeply. We all want you to come back for just one more day. One more hug. One more kiss. One more laugh. one more joke,” Alison wrote.

Ulrich was part of the Colts that won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 2006 season under the leadership of quarterback Peyton Manning. In that Super Bowl XLI the Colts won 29-17 over the Chicago Bears.

The Colts of that season are remembered because on their way to the duel for the NFL title, in the final of the American Conference, they defeated the powerful Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

Who was?

Matt Ulrich was born in Streamwood, Illinois. He practiced this sport since high school, in which he played and was captain of the Northwestern Wildcats as an offensive lineman.

He went undrafted in 2005, but was signed by the Colts as a free agent that year.

His last game with Indianapolis was the Super Bowl. After his premature retirement, Ulrich dedicated himself to studying the health of American football players at Harvard University.

He also served as general director and partner of Profitable Ideas Exchange, a company in which he led a working group to facilitate the growth of young companies. At present he was the head coach of Mountain Edge Athletics in Bozeman, Montana.

