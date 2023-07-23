In a devastating event in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), At least twelve people, including several minors, lost their lives last Saturday when a Congolese Army soldier opened fire on those attending the funeral of his own son. Authorities have yet to find a clear explanation for this unprecedented act of violence.

According to military sources confirmed to EFE, the tragic incident took place in the town of Tchomia, in the territory of Djugu, located in the province of Ituri, in the northeast of the country. The spokesman for the DRC Armed Forces (FARDC), Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, reported that the soldier fired at point-blank range into the crowd during the funeral ceremony for his son.

The shooter managed to escape the scene and is currently is a fugitive. Search teams have been deployed to find his whereabouts and bring him to justice for his actions, which they described as an act of indiscipline that will not go unpunished.

Although the motives behind this heinous act are still not known with certainty, the spokesperson mentioned that apparently, andThe soldier was deeply upset that his wife had used all their savings to pay for the ceremony. funeral without requesting prior permission.



Families and the community at large are shocked by this unexpected act of violence at a time of mourning and farewell. The authorities continue to investigate the facts to shed light on the circumstances that led the soldier to commit this tragedy.

*With information from EFE.