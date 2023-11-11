The Ghanaian Raphael Dwamena, front of the Egnatia and former player of teams like Levante or Zaragozadied this Saturday during the Albanian Super League match that his team was playing against the Partizani.

Dwamena, footballer raised in the youth academy Red Bull Salzburg 27 years old, fainted 24 minutes into the encounter and despite the immediate intervention of the doctors and being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, he could not be revived.

The Albanian Football Federation (AFL) In a statement, he expressed “his deepest condolences” to the player’s family and Egnatia “for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community.”

Likewise, the organization has announced that all matches scheduled for this weekend in all the championships it organizes have been postponed to a date to be determined as a sign of mourning for the death of the eight-time Ghanaian international.

In the name of #LevanteUDwe would like to express our sincere condolences for the passing of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy in our club will always endure. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/k2MFJuSGIr — Levante UD (@LevanteUD) November 11, 2023

In January 2020, after several similar mishaps, he underwent surgery in Zaragoza and a device was installed in his heart and he could not play for almost three years. The doctors recommended that he not play again but he insisted on doing so.

The Ghanaian Federation also expressed its dismay at his death and assured that Dwamena “represented” the team with all his “heart” and that he will be missed in the future.

