Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tragedy: snow avalanche buries a dozen people

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Avalanche

Snow avalanche.

Snow avalanche.

Authorities are waiting to confirm more information.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Brozovic, Inter anxiety: injury with Croatia. THE MATCHES HE WILL SKIP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tragedy #snow #avalanche #buries #dozen #people

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Crunchyroll: Confirmed series with Latin dubbing for the winter season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result