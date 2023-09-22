Tragedy: shock, footballer dies in strange circumstances at 27 years old

Maddy Cusack, player of the Sheffield United female, died at the age of 27.

Cusack, who arrived at Sheffield United in 2019 after passing through the Birmingham City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, She was the first player in club history to play 100 games last season.

In addition, the midfielder also worked as a marketing executive at the club, which plays in the Championship (English Second Division) and had renewed her contract with Sheffield United in July.

Little is known

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone,” he said in a statement. Stephen Bettis executive director of the club.

“Her personality and professionalism made her part of the family and she will be greatly missed. The club offers all possible support to Maddy’s family, friends and teammates.”

The cause of Cusack’s death has not been revealed and authorities have not given an official report on what happened.

