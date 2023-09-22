Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tragedy: shock, footballer dies in strange circumstances at 27 years old

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Tragedy: shock, footballer dies in strange circumstances at 27 years old

Close


Close

Luro

Mourning in football

Mourning in football

The authorities have not commented on what happened.

Maddy Cusack, player of the Sheffield United female, died at the age of 27.

See also  Rooney and Fergie's anger: "I asked him about the future after CR7's farewell, he kicked me out of his office!"

Cusack, who arrived at Sheffield United in 2019 after passing through the Birmingham City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, She was the first player in club history to play 100 games last season.

In addition, the midfielder also worked as a marketing executive at the club, which plays in the Championship (English Second Division) and had renewed her contract with Sheffield United in July.
(Gerard Piqué, ‘stingy’: they reveal why he did not pay compensation to Shakira’s nanny)(Shakira: the ‘millionaire’ earned by the nanny that Gerard Piqué kicked out of the house)

Little is known

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone,” he said in a statement. Stephen Bettis executive director of the club.

“Her personality and professionalism made her part of the family and she will be greatly missed. The club offers all possible support to Maddy’s family, friends and teammates.”

The cause of Cusack’s death has not been revealed and authorities have not given an official report on what happened.
(Linda Caicedo: the star never stops shining, her goal in the World Cup, nominated for Puskas)

See also  The partner of a Belarusian opponent sentenced to seven years

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tragedy #shock #footballer #dies #strange #circumstances #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Press review – Poor women, drugs and prison: the story of many in Colombia

Press review - Poor women, drugs and prison: the story of many in Colombia

Recommended

No Result
View All Result