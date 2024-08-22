Serious plane crash, the one that occurred in Maratta. A airplane it actually fell to the ground and after the impact it caught fire within a few seconds. Great fear for the passengers of the flight, among whom there are currently two victims.

Plane crash in Maratta: plane crashes and catches fire

Moments of fear and desperation were experienced in Maratta a few minutes ago. We are in the province of Terni when, suddenly, a airplane literally fell to the ground. The vehicle took off from the Leonardi airfield with the aim of reaching The Eagle.

But something went wrong when, a few minutes after take-off, the plane lost altitude and suddenly crashed. Following the impact with the ground, it then took firegenerating even more fear among those present and witnesses of the disaster.

Two victims of the plane crash

Many people were scared because of what happened. I rescue were contacted immediately as well as the firefighters and all the units of the case. At the moment the victims of the disaster would seem to be only two.

Let’s talk about the pilot and of a passenger which, in fact, would not have survived the crash. The fire that occurred following the crash of the plane also led to serious damage for the vegetation in the area. Luckily, the firefighters were able to intervene promptly and put out the fire before it got too big.

The dates are not yet known. reasons for whom this accident occurred. Among these, it is not excluded the breakdown of the engine or other mechanical damage that may have caused the vehicle to fall. We await further information Updatesas law enforcement is working to reconstruct the dynamics of this terrible accident.