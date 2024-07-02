Tragedy in Sardinia: a 43-year-old man lost his lifebefore the helpless eyes of his wife and children, due to an illness he had while bathing. An illness that proved fatal. The attempts of those present and rescuers to help him were in vain. Francesco Fregni lost his life on the beach of Su Giudeu, in Chia, on the coast of Domus de Maria, in the province of Cagliari.

Francesco Fregni was in Sardinia to spend a pleasant holiday with his family. Monday, July 1st, he was on the beach with them, on the beach of Chia. It seemed like a quiet day at the seaside.

The family decided to take a dip in the water to cool off a bit. Suddenly, however, the 43-year-old felt unwell. Some people who were on the beach and the lifeguards of some nearby establishments were rushed to help him.

THE lifeguards also tried to revive him using a defibrillator. In the meantime, help arrived: the Carabinieri, the Local Police and an ambulance from 118. The doctors tried to revive him without success: there was nothing they could do for him.

He was a few meters from the shore when he had a feeling ill in front of his wife and children little ones, who hoped until the end that he could make it. Unfortunately, however, no one could do anything to help him.

Who was Francesco Fregni, who fell ill while bathing in the sea

The man would have turned 43 at the end of July: he never got to blow out the candles on the cake. It was born in Mirandolain the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna. Here he lived with his partner Sara and their two young children.

Wife and children watched helplessly as the 43-year-old man died. A grave loss that has affected the community where the family lives, now closed in a mourning too deep to overcome.