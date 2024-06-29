Yet another tragedy strikes a 12-year-old boy who dived from a pier and crashed into a backdrop too low. There was nothing that could be done for him as he passed away right in front of his friends’ eyes.

Here’s what happened to this poor boy.

Tragedy on holiday: he jumps from a pier but the seabed was too shallow

In Falconara, a light and carefree holiday moment turned into yet another tragedy. A boy of only 12 years old was in vacation with friends when he made a decision that would cost him his life.

The boy in fact decided to jump from a pier near the Benedetti Platform, perhaps to demonstrate to his friends that he is not afraid of heights and that he is very brave. Unfortunately, however, the boy was not aware of the characteristics of the soil and the seabed, which proved to be too much bass.

The impact was devastating as the boy fell to the ground and violently hit the headIf the seabed had been deeper, perhaps he would have been saved, but this was not the case as the crash was deadly.

Friends in shock: rescue intervention was useless

Obviously the friends couldn’t do anything to avoid the worst and immediately contacted us rescued when they realized the gravity of the situation. THE rescued They arrived on site immediately and also the medical ambulance she rushed in to try and save the situation.

Unfortunately, however, the boy’s impact with the seabed was devastating and there was nothing that could be done. It is assumed that the fatal blow was to the head, but for the moment these are simple assumptions who have not yet found an answer.

In the meantime, investigations continue to reconstruct what happened and most likely an arrest warrant will be issued in the next few hours. the autopsy on the body of the young boy. We are therefore waiting for any updates on the case.