A 40-year-old tourist chose as his holiday destination Abruzzo. He then decided to explore the area on board his jeep, but unfortunately he fell into a ravine in Scanno. His friend who was traveling with him was unharmed.

Tragedy in Abruzzo: 40-year-old man falls into ravine

A man of 40 years old she had decided to spend her holidays in the company of a friend in Abruzzo. The man, originally from Rome, had then gone to Scanno and during the night between Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th August he had decided to explore the territory on board his jeep.

Unfortunately, however, the vehicle overturned and the man managed to get his friend out of the car before attempting a risky maneuver which unfortunately proved fatal for him. The car in fact fell into a ravine adjacent to the roadway.

The man died instantly while the girl immediately contacted the emergency services to inform them of what had happened. The following then arrived on the territory law enforcement to investigate what happened.

40-Year-Old Falls Into Ravine: Passenger Traveling With Him Saved

Unfortunately for the man there was nothing that could be done, as the impact left him no escape. Luckily, however, the latter had the presence of mind to let the girl out before carrying out the maneuver which cost him his life.

The Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and the Alpine Rescue arrived on site and began to collect the reliefs aimed at determining the dynamics of the event. The means of rescue they then managed to recover the man’s body.

At the time of the tragedy the road was deserted, which is why no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The girl who survived is obviously in shock and perhaps in the next few hours his will be collected testimony to reconstruct everything as best as possible.