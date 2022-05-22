Tragedy on vacation, a 13-month-old girl fell from the balcony of the hotel where she was staying with her parents

A vacation for a family living in Abruzzo has turned into a tragedy. Unfortunately the child just 13 months she fell from the balcony of their room while she was in her father’s arms. Unfortunately, she died instantly, due to the violent impact with the ground.

The story shocked thousands of people. The whole family at the time went in Egypt in order to perform all the procedures necessary for the come back in in Italy of the body.

According to information released by the local newspaper The center, the tragedy took place a couple of days ago. In a resort located in Sharm El-Sheik, in Egypt. The family lives in the small town of Pianellain the province of Pescara.

The parents had decided to take a vacation with their child. The purpose was precisely to spend time in the name of fun and relaxation. Nothing unusual had happened so far.

However, from an initial reconstruction, it would appear that the small call Giulia Maiano, were in his father’s lap. They had gone out to the balcony of their room. Unfortunately for reasons yet to be clarified, she fell and fell into the void.

When the doctors arrived, there was no more for her nothing to do. The little girl is died instantly for the trauma reported.

13-month-old girl who died on vacation: the investigation and the mayor’s message

The family went to Egypt to help the child’s parents, so that they can conclude all the problems as soon as possible practices. The little body should return to Italy in the next days.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are also carrying out all the investigations of the case. The mayor of Pianella, Sandro Marinellishocked by the news, in an interview with the newspaper The Pescarahe has declared: