A very serious road accident occurred yesterday, Friday 23 August, in the city of Venice. A couple of German tourists, on holiday in Italy, lost their lives after their motorbike collided with a car.

Passers-by soon realised the severity of the accident, from here they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, but also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene in a few minutes, but for husband and wife there was nothing left to do.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred yesterday evening, Friday 23rd August, around 7pm. Precisely along the provincial road 42, which is located in the seaside area of Cavallino Treporti, in the province of Venice. The couple were on a motorbike and had left Germany to spend a few days relaxing and carefree.

At the moment, not even the details of them are known. general information. The car, for reasons currently being investigated by the police, would have drifting and hit the motorbike head-on. Inside the vehicle there was an entire family, including two children. After the collision the car, a Renault Kadjarended up in a ditch on the left, which runs alongside the road.

Accident in Venice, the death of the couple and the investigations of the case

The officers also had to ask for the intervention of the Fire Brigade in order to be able to to free the occupants of the car, trapped in the sheet metal. The ones who got the worst of it, however, were the German couple, who immediately appeared to be in very bad conditions desperate.

The doctors who arrived at the scene of the accident tried for a long time to revive thembut in the end they had no choice but to face their heartbreaking deaths.

In the meantime, law enforcement is working to understand the dynamics of the accident and obviously any responsibilities. The family involved in the impact is now unharmed.