A day of vacation and fun turned into an irreparable tragedy this morning, Friday, August 16, at camping Pra’ delle Torri di Caorle. A family vacation had a dramatic outcome for a 38-year-old woman, resident in Bolzano, who arrived at the renowned campsite with her husband and 12-year-old daughter.

38-Year-Old Woman Dies While Camping: 12-Year-Old Daughter Sees Mom Not Waking Up and Calls for Help

The family had woken up early, hoping to enjoy another summer day between the sea and the attractions offered by the campsite. However, the 38-year-old was unable to get up, victim of a sudden illness. It was her 12-year-old daughter, realizing that her mother was not showing any signs of life, who desperately ran to ask for help. A courageous and immediate gesture that unfortunately was not enough to save the woman’s life.

The doctor of the accommodation facility, who promptly arrived on the scene, immediately noted that the woman was in cardiac arrest. Despite the rapid intervention and repeated attempts at resuscitation, also by the team of rescuers who arrived promptly from the Caorle First Aid Point, there was nothing that could be done. The heart attack that struck the 38-year-old proved fatal.

The community of the campsite was shocked by the event. A vacation that was supposed to be a moment of happiness and rest has turned into a nightmare for the family from Bolzano. The woman’s daughter and husband, still in shock, are receiving the assistance they need to deal with this terrible loss. The young mother leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of her loved ones and those who were lucky enough to know her.

An event that reminds us how fragile life is and how important it is not to underestimate the signals that the body can send, above all, we find ourselves in a context of relaxation and serenity like that of a summer holiday.

