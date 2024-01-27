Drama in Taviano, 56-year-old dies suffocated by a piece of brioche just purchased at the local bar: investigations underway

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the morning of Friday 26 January, in the small town of Taviano. Unfortunately one 56 years old she died while she was eating a brioche she had just purchased at the bar. The attempts of the doctors who intervened were of no avail.

All the investigations are underway on the matter investigations, also by local police officers. Even if for now everything seems to suggest that it happened due to a sad situation fatality.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in the early morning of Friday 26 January. Precisely in the small town of Tavianowhich is located in the province of Lecce.

The woman, a guest of a local establishment, as usual, had gone to the bar located in via Immacolata for his breakfast. She had purchased the croissant and was eating it in the street.

However, it is precisely a piece of this brioche that perhaps has them obstructed the airway. Passers-by who saw her in obvious difficulty quickly intervened help her.

They first tried to start the resuscitation maneuvers themselves and then asked for timely assistance intervention of health workers. The latter, understanding the gravity of the incident, arrived on site within a few minutes.

The death of the 56-year-old after the arrival of paramedics

The doctors present on the ambulance also tried to revive her for a long time, but that piece of croissant unfortunately, he didn't let her escapeor. In the end they had no choice but to note his death.

Local police officers also intervened on site and are currently carrying out all the necessary operations investigations of the case. We cannot even rule out the possibility that the lady may have had an illness.

For the moment, none are excluded possibility. It is not yet clear whether or not they will decide to dispose the autopsy on the body. Unfortunately, however, there are still many aspects to be clarified on the matter. There will be further updates on the matter.