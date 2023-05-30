Tragedy on the soccer field: 3-year-old girl dies by shot in the middle of the game

A three-year-old girl died and another 13-year-old girl was injured in an armed attack that occurred in a sector of the impoverished and violent province of Colón, Caribbean of Panama, where gangs and drug trafficking are rampantThe police authorities and local media reported this Monday.

The event occurred on Sunday afternoon when at least one armed man broke into a match that was taking place on a soccer field in the La Playita sector, shooting at another who, according to press reports, was unharmed.

But the bullets hit the minors. The three-year-old girl died from a shot to the abdomen, while the 13-year-old girl was hit on the side, back and foot and remains hospitalized in delicate condition.according to local media.

Deputy Commissioner Hermogenes Argüelles, Executive of the Colón Police Zone, said Monday that a person “possibly” related to the attack was captured, while the arrest of a man “directly linked to the event” was ordered.

Panama registered 177 homicides until April 30, 29% more (40 cases) than in the same period of 2022, according to statistics from the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office).

Five of the victims recorded in the first four months of this year were minors, according to available data.

16% or 28 of the deaths between last January and April occurred in Colón, the third most violent province in the country, only surpassed by Panama (37%) and the adjoining district of San Miguelito (24%), according to statistics. of the Prosecutor’s Office

EFE