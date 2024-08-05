Tragedy on the peaks of Friuli Venezia Giulia: two mountaineers fall to their deaths

Two Austrian climbers died after falling from Spigolo Comici, in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The bodies were located this morning after many hours of searching and recovered by the regional medical helicopter. Yesterday the Cave del Predil Alpine Rescue teams and the Guardia di Finanza soldiers had started tracking down the two mountaineers after they had been noticed not returning. The two had left with the intention of starting from Spigolo Comici to reach Cima di Riofreddo, a route with an altitude difference of 800 meters that requires several hours of travel time.

Yesterday, rescuers noticed the car of the two climbers parked in the parking lot in Val Saisera and from there they began the search. These were then suspended for the night, and resumed this morning with searches from above carried out by the regional rescue helicopter. It was from the aircraft that they were identified the bodies of the two hikers.