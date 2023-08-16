Francesco Zanetti went out on his jet ski and never came back. Rescuers found lifeless on the morning of August 15th

Another sad story that has marked the last few days. Francis Zanetti he lost his life at the age of 32 last August 14th. He went out on his jet ski in the evening and never came back. His friends were worried and immediately alerted the rescuers.

Unfortunately, on the morning of August 15, the heartbreaking epilogue. Francesco Zanetti was found lifeless. The sad story happened on Lake Garda, precisely in Punta Grò di Sirmione.

He had left Lazise on the evening of August 14, with his jet ski. What happened next is still shrouded in mystery. The investigations by the police forces and the results of the tests that will be carried out by the coroner will be essential for giving the results answers to all those who are mourning him in these hours.

It will be necessary to understand if Francesco Zanetti was the victim of an inexpected accident and if his jet ski is either overturned. She was not supposed to go out on the jet ski, as sailing is prohibited at night. They underlined it coast guard of Lake Garda.

The alert of friends and searches for Francis Zanetti

When around 2:00 in the morning, his friends didn’t see him coming back, worried, they immediately raised the alarm. Rescuers intervened in a short time and searched the whole area up to the heartbreaking find. Unfortunately, nobody could do anything to save it, it was now too late. The prosecutor has opened an investigation file and ordered the autopsy.

He loved his jet ski, as evidenced by the many images on his social profile. Her friends still can’t figure out what happened. Smiling photos of him are the last memory they can share as with anger in their hearts they keep wondering why a boy so young had to leave them so unexpectedly.