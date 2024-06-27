Ennio Verducci, 59 years old, owner of a body shop in Bastia Umbra, loses his life while he is helping a car in difficulty on his tow truck

A tragic road accident has hit the community of Bastia Umbra hard, causing the death of Ennio Verducci, 59 year old owner of a body shop. While he was on the edge of the E45 with his tow truck to harness a broken down car, he was violently hit by a truck which killed him instantly.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 42-year-old man of Moroccan origin, resident in Campi Bisenzio, is under investigation for road homicide. The toxicological tests to which the police subjected him immediately after the incident gave negative results. Same thing for the alcohol test. According to what has been reconstructed, the truck would have hit the tow truck sideways on the dock.

The traffic police, firefighters, Anas and 118 rushed to the scene of the accident. For Ennio Verducci there was nothing that could be done and the rescuers only confirmed the man’s death. He leaves behind his wife and two children, including an officer from the Perugia municipal police who arrived immediately on site.

The mayor of Perugia, Vittoria Ferdinandi, expressed deep condolences for the tragedy. In his touching speech he promised a concrete commitment to improve workplace safety and prevent similar events from happening again. Even the mayor of Assisi, Stefania Proiettideclared the community “annihilated by grief” at the loss of a professional carrying out his honest work.

The passing of Ennio Verducci is a hard blow for the city, which is united in grief by his family, friends and colleagues. The body shop he was known for his competence and reliability. He was much loved and esteemed by the entire province of Palazzo di Assisi. The void he leaves will be impossible to fill, but his memory will remain alive in the hearts of those who knew him.

Safety at work and on the roads must be an absolute priority for municipal administrations. Concrete measures must start as soon as possible so that similar tragedies do not happen again.

