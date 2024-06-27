Another accident paints the Italian motorways with blood: on the afternoon of June 26th yet another tragedy occurred. Shortly after 6.15pm on the A4 motorway, between the Roncade/Meolo junction and the Mestre ring road towards Padua, a woman lost her life after wheel of a lorry, which suddenly detached from the vehicle, hit the car he was driving squarely.

Although unusual, the dynamics of theaccident it immediately appeared clear, as well as devastating, to the investigators who immediately arrived on site. A lorry, which was proceeding towards Trieste, suddenly lost its left rear wheel. The tyre, making a series of bounces on the asphalt, went beyond the central barrier and ended up on the opposite roadway and hitting the victim’s car squarely.

The woman, a tourist of Austrian origins, didn’t even have time to react. The terrible impact with the wheel threw the car against the side safety barrier. The firefighters immediately responded to the scene San Donà who immediately secured the wrecked car and began the extraction maneuvers of the woman trapped in the wreckage. The truck’s wheel was later found in the grass, off the road, demonstrating how strong the impact was.

Unfortunately, the relief efforts were of little use. The Suem 118 doctor could not do anything but declare the driver’s death, died instantly.

The past

The great theme of road safety continues to be of extreme importance in the general debate, today more than ever. Especially when the discussion focuses on the presence of heavy vehicles on our highways.

The type of accident that occurred yesterday, although rare, unfortunately cannot be considered an isolated case. In fact, it is not the first time that a tire has suddenly detached from a truck in transit, causing accidents with tragic consequences.

Autostrade Alto Adriatico, which manages the stretch of motorway involved in the accident of the Austrian tourist, also specified that at the moment of the collision between the wheel of the truck and the victim’s car there were no problems reported due to traffic.

