The young man, of Pakistani origin, had arrived alone at the seaside for a relaxing day. It took very little to kill him.

Summer, unfortunately, almost never passes without innocent victims of the sea. A dramatic accident hit the community of Porto Garibaldi, in the province of Ferrara. Here, unfortunately, a 25-year-old tragically lost his life after slipping from the rocks.

The event happened this Sunday afternoon. The ladoriginally from Vicenza and on holiday in the Emilian coastal resort, was on the breakwater reef that runs along the canal port. According to initial reconstructions, the young man had approached the rocks to enjoy the sun. At a certain point, the accident, the unexpected: the young man suddenly lost his balance, falling into the water in an area where the seabed is particularly deep.

Witnesses on the beach reported seeing him struggling against the waves. It was not a day marked by calm seas, quite the opposite. The sea ​​conditionsparticularly agitated, made any rescue attempt complicated and in a few minutes the young man was overwhelmed by the sea.

The alarm was raised around 3pm, when some bathers reported the seriousness of the situation and immediately contacted the rescueThe search for the young man began immediately, coordinated by the Coast Guard, with the support of boats, a helicopter and firefighter divers.

Despite the efforts, the results were poor in the first hours. The operations of researchin fact, lasted more than three hours, hindered by bad weather and poor visibility underwater. Unfortunately, only around 7 pm, the lifeless body of the young man was found about ten kilometers from the point where he had fallen. The current had quickly dragged him away from the shore.

The authorities are now trying to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the accident. The young man, of Pakistani origin, had arrived alone at the seaside for a relaxing day. The tragic accident has deeply affected tourists and residents of the area. There are always many dangers linked to reckless behavior near the cliffs, a place of particular risk with rough seas.

The young man, Gurdeep Singh, was only 26 years old. He had recently arrived in Italy, hoping to find work and support his family back in his home country. “His dreams and hopes were tragically shattered on Sunday afternoon on the breakwater cliffs of Porto Garibaldi,” writes ‘Il Resto del Carlino’.