A tourist from Jesolo suffered a sudden illness while she was on the beach. There woman she collapsed and unfortunately passed away in front of all the bathers. Needless to say, this episode shocked everyone present.

Rescue

Here’s what happened.

Woman falls ill and dies on the beach

We are in Jesolo when, suddenly, a woman who had decided to spend her holidays in this beautiful place begins to complain about a sudden illness. The lady then collapsed and it was at this very moment that she was overcome by the illness that took her life away.

Jesolo

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that something like this has happened, as during the summer season there are many people who die from these sudden illnesses. The same thing happened at the beginning of the month to a warehouse worker from Salerno named Gerardo Salvucci.

The 55-year-old man was on the beach when he suddenly started feeling unwell. In that case too, the first aid He could not do much other than confirm that the man had died within a few minutes.

For what reasons did the woman pass away?

Apparently the woman who was struck by the illness in Jesolo had 70 years old and began to feel unwell in the early afternoon of Friday, June 28. The woman was in beach and had decided to immerse himself in the water only with his legs. At that very moment he would have started to feel a slight discomfort.

Jesolo

There was a man next to her German tourist who immediately tried to contact the lifeguards to help the lady. 118 was subsequently called, but not even the defibrillator was able to save the situation.

Most likely the woman passed away due to a heat strokean event that occurs when there is one thermal shock between the water and the temperature of the surrounding environment. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to take the right precautions especially with regard to older people and children.