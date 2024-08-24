It was only a few hours ago that the terrible tragedy occurred on the Aeolian Islands, and more precisely in Lipari on the beach of Unci. Heliuma father of only 36 years old, lost his life following a sudden illness that left him no escape.

Elio Zanca: father dies at 36

The man was spending a peaceful day at the beach with his children when he suddenly collapsed to the ground without regaining consciousness. The bathers present were in disbelief and in shock.

Elio, a young father, died while on the beach with his children

Elio Zanca, the 36 year old young father who died today, Friday 23 August due to a sudden illness, was a resident of the Aeolian Islands.

What was supposed to be a relaxing day at the beach with his children unfortunately turned into a terrible tragedy. Elio was playing on the beach with his two children and some of their friends when, feeling ill, he suddenly lost consciousness. Immediate rescue operations were requested, but unfortunately the resuscitation attempts made by the lifeguard and the medical personnel who promptly intervened were in vain. The heart of Elio Zanca had already stopped beating.

Elio Zanca, dead on the beach in Lipari

The 36-year-old was well known on the island, he ran a flower and plant shop with his brother Gianluca. In addition to the health workers, the Carabinieri also intervened at the scene of the tragedy to collect testimonies and carry out the necessary surveys.

Patron Saint Bartholomew’s celebration suspended

The tragic event that occurred today, August 23, coincides with the eve of the patron saint’s day Saint Bartholomewscheduled for tomorrow in the historic center of Lipari. The celebration was suspended due to the premature death of fellow citizen Zanca.

36-Year-Old Father Dies After Sudden Illness

In a press release promptly released, the following is stated:

“The celebration in honor of San Bartolomeo del Monte, scheduled for Sunday, August 25, 2024 in the Monte Gallina district, has been canceled due to the immense tragedy that struck the Zanca family. Elio was the beating heart of the little church, set up in recent days for the festivity together with his brother Gianluca”.

The article Tragedy on the beach, Elio dies before the eyes of his young children: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Tragedy #beach #Elio #dies #eyes #young #children #happened