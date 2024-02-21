A little girl approximately 7 years She lost her life after being buried in the sand on the beaches of Florida, in the United States, this Tuesday. The incident occurred in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to the Department ofe Pompano Beach Firefightersemergency services responded to a call around 3 p.m., finding a child about 8 years old buried up to the chest. The girlunfortunately, was completely buried under the smallaccording to Sandra King, spokesperson for the department.

He The hole they dug was about 1.8 meters deep. before collapsing, leaving the two children were caught. Rescuers used support boards to prevent more sand from falling as they dug with shovels to free the little ones. However, the time they spent buried is still unknown.

After being released, the girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where it was declared deceased. On the other hand, the child was hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to spokeswoman King.

One of the unknowns surrounding this tragic incident is whether there were any adults supervising the children while they dug the hole in the sand, therefore, the investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy.