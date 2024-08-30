Dance will be the medium through which a story of love, revenge, madness and death will be told during the presentation of ‘Giselle’, on August 30 and 31 at the Gracia Pasquel Theater of the University Cultural Center.

Considered a masterpiece in the ballet canon, this interpretation of ‘Giselle’ is performed by the UACJ Classical Ballet Company, under the direction of maestro Marisol Galán.

“The show lasts two hours. There are approximately 47 dancers on stage, and it is a different theme from what we have been working on because this is a tragedy, it is not strong, it is familiar, and the degree of difficulty comes from the interpretation, we want to give the audience goosebumps, supported by the ballet technique, but very focused on the drama of the staging,” said the director.

In the leading roles, solo dancer Karla Berenice Pedroza will play Giselle, while José Alfredo Castro Vázquez will play the role of Albrecht.

To find the ideal dancers to play the main characters in the play, an audition was held, and a six-month rehearsal period subsequently began.

Now, ready for the premiere, ‘Giselle’ will seek to impress the public and at the end of the performances, the production will become part of the company’s repertoire.

“We invite people to come and support us and enjoy a different weekend,” said Marisol Galán.

Synopsis

In a village near the Moncayo lives Giselle, a beautiful country girl. One autumn day, while dancing alone, she is discovered by a group of travellers; one of them, Albrecht, decides to enter the village and woo her by pretending to be a local. Captivated by the charms of her new suitor, Giselle ignores Hilarion, her lover, who suspects the stranger of deception and swears revenge.

Giselle

August 30th and 31st

Performances at 7:00 pm

Gracia Pasquel Theater of the University Cultural Center

Plutarco Elias Calles and the Escobar Brothers

Entrance: 120 pesos

Tickets on sale at Don Boletón