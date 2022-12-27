The traumas sustained in the front between the car driven by Ciro Calcagno himself and another coming in the opposite direction were fatal

A dramatic Boxing Day that just ended. Cyrus Calcagno, a young police officer from Naples, who lost his life yesterday evening in a tremendous head-on collision between his car and another car coming from the opposite direction. His partner was also in the car with him, who fortunately is not in danger of life.

Credit: Ciro Ci – Facebook

Days of celebration and serenity which, unfortunately, have turned into tragedy for Ciro’s family and for all those who knew and loved him.

The accident, very violent, occurred yesterday evening in Villaricca, in the province of Naples. More precisely in via Enrico Fermi, which connects Villaricca to Giugliano. A stretch of road that is too often the scene of similar episodes, so much so that residents have repeatedly reported its danger.

In the impact they remained two cars involved. Ciro and his companion Carla were traveling on one. The 118 medical rescuers immediately arrived on the spot, alerted by some witnesses.

The doctors took the two boyfriends and rushed them to the La Schiana hospital Pozzuoliwhere however Cyrus it turned off shortly after his arrival due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered.

His partner and the driver of the other vehicle, albeit woundedThey don’t appear to be life threatening.

The police have carried out all the findings of the case and will now try to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

Condolences for the death of Ciro Calcagno

Credit: Ciro Ci – Facebook

Ciro Calcagno was only 34 years old and was originally from Melito, in the northern area of ​​Naples. He worked at the UPG of the Naples police station and the police was his greatest passion, as well as his occupation.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the early hours of this morning. Many friends, but also those who shared part of his professional career with him.

Credit: Ciro Ci – Facebook

Like the lawyer Arciero, who with the 34 had worked in Rome from 2016 to 2018 and who had maintained relationships until now. Up Facebook he wrote: