Rosa D'Ascenzo's husband was arrested after an initial inspection of the couple's home. The 72-year-old would not have fallen down the stairs

Terrible episode in Rome, a 73 year old was arrested for the crime of his 72 year old wife Rosa D'Ascenzo. The man showed up at the Civita Castellana hospital with the now lifeless woman, telling the doctors that she had felt ill and had fallen down the stairs. However, shortly thereafter suspicions arose.

The doctors at the health facility immediately raised the alarm to the police, who responded started investigations. It happened around 10pm on New Year's Day.

The man's story immediately emerged unclear and made the hospital doctors suspicious. The Tivoli Prosecutor's Office arrested the 73-year-old on charges of crime and ordered an autopsy on the lifeless body of Rosa D'Ascenzo. The results of the examination will be fundamental in establishing the exact cause of the woman's death.

From the first news that emerged, it would appear that the wounds were identified on the body they would not be compatible with a fall down the stairs. The couple's home, located in Sant'Oreste, was seized for all the necessary investigations. They have already been objects stained with blood were found.

The husband was arrested for the probable crime of his wife and for risk of escape. There were no precedents or reports of domestic abuse against the 73-year-old. The man will now have to clarify his position to the investigators and explain what really happened in that house. The agents are also listening to all the testimonies from family and friends of the couple, to understand what the relationship between the two was in the last period.

The suspicions and statements of the investigators on the Rosa D'Ascenzo case

The suspicion is that an argument broke out between the two, for reasons that are not yet clear. Her husband may have hit the woman with one of her objects and then, in an attempt to save her, may have taken her to hospital. Unfortunately, however, when she arrived, she was now too late.

Numerous clues and numerous traces inside the couple's home. The first circumstantial collection was concluded in less than 24 hours. All further investigations, including technical ones, are underway for the complete reconstruction of the facts, including previous domestic violence of any nature. No complaint had ever been filed by the woman.

These are the first statements from the investigators. The two they were not well known in Sant'Oreste.