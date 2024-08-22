The accident occurred around 1:30 pm yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, on Mont Blanc. There was nothing that could be done for the two young climbers, who fell over 350 metres

A terrible tragedy occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, on the summit of Mont Blanc du Tacul. Two young Spanish climbers aged 26 and 27 have unfortunately lost their lives after falling several hundred metres from the pillar GervasottiThere was nothing that could be done for the two boys: they died instantly.

Two Spanish climbers dead

The reconstruction of the accident that occurred on Mont Blanc in which two young Spanish mountaineers lost their lives

What was supposed to be simply an excursion dedicated to contact with nature unfortunately turned into a tragic fatality for two young Spanish mountaineers aged 26 and 27.

According to the High Mountain Unit of the Gendarmerie (PGHM) of Chamonix, shortly after 1pm yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, the boys fell from the summit of Mont Blanc du Tacul, at an altitude of 4,248 meters.

Mont Blanc accident

The two victims were together with a third climber of French origins, their age, at the height of the Gervasutti pillar. Based on the testimony provided by the only survivor of the tragedy, namely the French climber, the two young Spaniards “they wanted to test a boulder with their ropes for a descent.”

The story of the sole survivor

Questioned by the Chamonix Gendarmerie agents, the 27-year-old French mountaineer, the only survivor of the terrible tragedy that occurred yesterday on Mont Blanc, revealed that the boulder that the two victims wanted to test he suddenly gave in. From there, the inevitable fall of the young people would have ensued, falling for over 350 meters.

In a state of severe shock, the young survivor, who at the time had no telephone, descended a little before raising the alarm to another group he had encountered nearby.

help arriving

Civil security rescuers subsequently arrived at the site of the accident by helicopter. Once the two bodies were located, they were recovered and transported to the Chamonix rescue base, the DZ of the Woods.

The young French survivor, however, was taken to the hospital in Hallsin Haute-Savoie to be subjected to routine checks.