A serious road accident shook the eastern outskirts of Rome in the night between Sunday and Monday, when a twenty-six-year-old pedestrian lost his life prematurely. The accident occurred around 3:00 in the morning in via Casilina 1819, in the Borgata Finocchio area. The victim is a young man of Serbian nationality who was hit by a car while he was walking along the road. Despite timely attempts to rescue him, there was nothing that could be done for the young man and he died on the spot.

Fatal collision in Borgata Finocchio: a 26-year-old man loses his life after being hit by a car

The driver of the car involved, a twenty-eight year old Moldovan woman driving a Smartwas injured and transported to the Policlinico Tor Vergata for treatment. As per protocol, the woman was tested for the possible presence of alcohol and narcotics in her body. The results of these tests will be crucial to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The agents of the local police of Rome Capital intervened on site, with the patrols of the IV Tiburtino Group. The agents carried out scientific surveys and listened to some witnesses to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the facts. The vehicle is seized to allow further technical investigations.

What happened represents yet another episode of bloodshed on the Roman streets during the weekend and the beginning of this week, a tragic reality that rekindles the debate on road safety in the Capital. The area where the collision occurred, via Casilina, is one of the busiest arteries of the city, often the scene of accidents, even serious ones, especially at night.

It is crucial to remember the importance of caution while driving and respecting traffic rules, especially in urban contexts where the presence of pedestrians is frequent. Accidents like the one on Via Casilina not only destroy human lives, but leave behind a legacy of pain and suffering. Road safety must remain a priority, with tighter controls and greater awareness of behaviors responsible drivers.

Read also: Tragic head-on collision for two kids returning from vacation, she is in serious condition, he didn’t make it: where and what happened