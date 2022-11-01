Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tragedy on Halloween night: Chicago shooting leaves at least 13 injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World
0


close

USA

File photo of police officers in the United States.

File photo of police officers in the United States.

Two subjects in a van opened fire on a celebrating crowd on October 31.

A shooting with multiple injuries was recorded this Monday during the halloween night in USA.

(Read here: United States: high school shooting leaves two students injured)

See also  Major Laila.. The first woman to inspect the crime scene in Sharjah Police

Local media reported that two people who were traveling in a black truck they opened fire on a crowd of people that was celebrating the traditional “Night of witches” in Garfield Parka town located west of Chicago.

(See also: USA: At Least 5 Dead in North Carolina Shooting)

According to CNN reports, at least 13 people, including three minors, were shot. The authorities try to find the attackers.

A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The victims were taken to hospitals in conditions ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.“, as reported by that medium.

(More: Texas: Boy Accidentally Fires Shotgun, Killing 8-Year-Old Brother)

The local press also reported that the incident occurred in a very busy corner of the area.

So far this year, the United States has seen more than 500 “mass shootings” throughout the country, according to data from the organization Gun Violence Archive, which considers as “massive” attacks with at least four victims -who can be killed or injured-, not including the author of the shots in case has been killed or injured.

See also  Theater Review The man, played by Johannes Holopainen, drives his mustache in Theater Jurka's monologue, which emphasizes complete solitude

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tragedy #Halloween #night #Chicago #shooting #leaves #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Reader's Opinion | Reducing car traffic brings more customers to downtown businesses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended