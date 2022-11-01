Tragedy on Halloween night: Chicago shooting leaves at least 13 injured

A shooting with multiple injuries was recorded this Monday during the halloween night in USA.

Local media reported that two people who were traveling in a black truck they opened fire on a crowd of people that was celebrating the traditional “Night of witches” in Garfield Parka town located west of Chicago.

According to CNN reports, at least 13 people, including three minors, were shot. The authorities try to find the attackers.

“A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The victims were taken to hospitals in conditions ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.“, as reported by that medium.

The local press also reported that the incident occurred in a very busy corner of the area.

So far this year, the United States has seen more than 500 “mass shootings” throughout the country, according to data from the organization Gun Violence Archive, which considers as “massive” attacks with at least four victims -who can be killed or injured-, not including the author of the shots in case has been killed or injured.

