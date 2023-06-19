Mexicali, Baja California.- The celebration of Father’s day this Sunday became a tragedy in a water park in the city of Mexicali, at the an 8-year-old boy dies after falling into a deep pool.

The event occurred this Sunday afternoon, in a water park located on the Santa Isabel highway, in the Zempoala neighborhood, when an 8-year-old boy accidentally fell into a very deep pool.

The boy was pulled out of the water unconscious and people tried to give him first aid to try to save his life.

The incident and elements of the Municipal Police and Fire Department were reported to the emergency numbers, who Cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed (CPR).

The child was urgently transferred to the General Hospital of Mexicali, however, moments after his arrival it was reported that the minor had lost his life.