A 4-year-old girl lost her life: Patrizia Rio was hit by a car leaving the gate. The family members are desperate

A sad story happened in the province of Palermo, precisely in Termini Imerese. Patricia Rioa 4-year-old girl lost her life after a car that was maneuvering hit her.

The 118 paramedics intervened as quickly as possible and transported her in code red to the hospital, but every attempt to save her life was in vain. Unfortunately the little girl of only 4 years is off forever shortly after reaching the health facility, the consequences reported were too serious.

Also intervened were the agents of the Carabinieri, who have opened the investigation to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts.

From the first elements that emerged, it would seem that Patrizia Rio was hit by a car she was about to hit come out of a gate.

It is not yet clear who the girl was with, only further investigations will establish the responsibility of his death.

The community is shocked, as is his family. The Mayor of Termini Imerese, Mary Terranovacanceled all the events and published a post on Facebook, to cling to the pain of the family and to send the condolences to all the inhabitants. Here are his words:

The death of little Patrizia strongly shook all of Termini Imerese. We embrace, with love, the family. The musical entertainment events scheduled for this evening in Piazza Duomo have been cancelled. The welcome of the many pilgrims already present in our city for the representation of the Living Nativity continues. The day of the funeral will be proclaimed the city mourning.

Little Patrizia Rio had celebrated the arrival of a little sister the day before

The previous day, the Rio family had celebrated with a baby showerto announce the birth of a little sister.

The Sicily newspaper tells the few moments of the tragedy. A few seconds in which little Sabrina would have escaped the control of her pregnant mother and her father on Epiphany day. She would run out to the gate as a carriage arrived White Fiat 600.

The woman driving would not be able to brake in time and to avoid the little one. She would have dragged her for about ten meters and then she would have gotten out of the cockpit, upset, trying to help her. A dynamic that would be still uncertain and under investigation by investigators.

The agents also intervened in the emergency room, to calm the family despair. The mother is in a state of shock and according to the first news reports, she is now hospitalizedin the gynecology department.