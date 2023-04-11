A 23-year-old young man and three others in their early 30s: the death toll from the tragic accident in the Asti area is four

And of four victims the balance of a tragic road accident that took place on Easter evening, around 10.00 pm, in Piedmont. More precisely in the province of Asti. Two cars carrying a 23-year-old and three 30-year-olds crashed head-on, ending up completely destroyed. There was nothing they could do for all of them.

Credit: Firefighters

Just finished the Easter holiday weekendthey come to terms with the tragedies that unfortunately, often, on these occasions, upset people’s lives.

Two very serious road accidents both occurred in Puglia, in the province of Foggia. The first took place on Easter afternoon a few kilometers from Poggio Imperiale, on the provincial road 37 which leads to Lesina.

Two cars collided head-on and it fell to lose their lives Michelangelo Gaudellia 27-year-old resident of Lesina, for whom the rescuers were unable to do anything.

Shortly after, still in the Foggia area, near San Severo, a motorcyclist from 45 years he lost his life following a serious accident.

Credit: Firefighters

Instead, it was around 10pm on a Sunday when two other cars, this time in Piedmontthey collided head-on in turn.

The two cars ended up completely destroyed and motionless in the middle of the roadway after a crazy pinball machine. On board the cars they traveled four peoplewho unfortunately all lost their lives on the spot.

Four victims in the accident in Piedmont

Credit: Firefighters

The four victims were named Zlato Stoilovsky33 years, Andrei Kit Anovski aged 31, Vlako Ilyev aged 36 and Ayoub Chennouf Ech.

The latter, a 23-year-old Italian of Moroccan origin, was traveling alone in his car.

The other three, of Macedonian nationality and residents of Asti, instead they traveled aboard a BMW.

It is not yet clear what they were dynamics and the causes of the accident, but the most accredited hypothesis is that one of the cars for some reason invaded the opposite lane.

On the spot the firefighters and the forces of order of Nizza Monferrato and Asti. The firefighters worked hard to free the bodies of the four boys from the wreckage. For them there was nothing to do, except ascertain his death.