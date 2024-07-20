Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

A trip to the beach ended in a real nightmare for a Spanish family. Falling rocks hit both the father and the baby – the latter did not survive the tragedy.

Formentera – There are tragic scenes that took place on Thursday (18 July) on a dream beach on the island of Formentera on Spain A two-month-old girl was hit by falling rocks – and died a short time later in a hospital. The little girl’s father had to watch the drama on Mallorca’s southernmost neighboring island.

Father lies with daughter on Spanish beach – suddenly boulders fall on them

The Spanish family had driven to the beach of Es Copinar at the southern end of the Migjorn landscape zone on Thursday morning. To escape the midday heat, the father and his two-month-old child lay down under a rocky ledge, as the British newspaper The Sun reported. Es Copinar beach is known for its mix of white sand and rocky areas that provide shade for bathers during Spain’s warm summer.

The tragic incident occurred on the dream beach of Es Copinar on the Spanish island of Formentera. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Tolo

At around 12.20 p.m., however, the drama occurred: just as the father had got up to put a pacifier in the girl’s mouth, rocks broke off from the ledge. The heavy stones hit both the father and the baby. As the Mallorca Newspaper reported that rocks up to two meters wide suddenly crashed onto a stretch of beach just 50 meters wide.

Rockfall drama on dream beach: Two-month-old baby dies – bathers tried to resuscitate her

The father had to watch as a rock fell on the two-month-old baby’s back. At the time of the accident, the mother was playing with another child of the family on the beach nearby. Until the emergency services arrived, other bathers tried to resuscitate the girl. She and her father were later taken to a hospital on the holiday island. An accident also occurred recently on a North Sea beach: a little boy was completely buried in sand while playing.

The family trip to the beach ended fatally for a two-month-old baby – the father also suffered injuries. © picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire | John-Patrick Morarescu

While the father of the family only suffered minor injuries, the baby had to be flown to another, better-equipped hospital on Ibiza. There, the two-month-old girl eventually succumbed to her serious injuries. The police cordoned off a large area of ​​the beach where the boulders had fallen. The relevant authorities are now investigating the accident. Most recently, a beach trip in the USA turned into a nightmare for one family: the seven-year-old daughter died, her brother barely survived. (nbe)