Miami – Two cruise ship crew members New Amsterdam of the Holland America Line company died in an accident that occurred in the perimeter of the vessel while it was in Half Moon Cay, in the Bahamas. The company itself reported this, adding that “the authorities have been informed of the accident, the causes of which are under investigation”.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our team members during this difficult time,” the statement read. “The safety and well-being of all guests and crew is the top priority of the company.” The company did not provide further details about the incident. The ship left Fort Lauderdale on March 16 for a seven-night voyage.