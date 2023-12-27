Tragic crash in the night: the 22-year-old chef Nicolò Sposaro loses his life, the 19-year-old friend who was traveling with him is very serious

A huge tragedy occurred during the night in Milan, where a 22-year-old boy lost his life in a dramatic road accident that occurred on the 336 highway to Malpensa. The victim's name was Nicolò Sposaro, lived in Nosate and worked as a chef in a local restaurant. Furthermore, he was a big Inter fan.

Tragic Christmas holidays for a resident family in the Milanese areamore precisely in Nosate, a very small municipality in the hinterland of the Lombardy capital.

Tonight, around 2:00, a car with three very young boys on board, aged 22, 20 and 19, for reasons still under investigation it crashed at high speed against a guard rail of the 336 highway towards Malpensa.

The crash happened between the Buscate Nord and Castano Nord junctions and the one who was driving the vehicle, 22-year-old Nicolo Sposaro, got the worst of it.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for him. The rescuers who arrived on site could do nothing for him declare his death.

One of his friends, a 19 year old originally from Boffalora Ticino, he was transported by air ambulance to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, where he still is struggling to survive.

The thirda 20-year-old boy from Novara, emerged from the accident instead unharmed.

The Curva Nord of Milan bids farewell to Nicolò Sposaro

As mentioned, Nicolò Sposaro lived in Nosate and he also worked there, as cook in the La Briciola restaurant.

Everyone in Nosate learned the news of his sudden passing with grief and shock. Roberto Cattaneothe mayor of the small town, wrote on social media:

We are close to Nicolò's family in this moment of unimaginable pain. A well-known and respectable family. I often met Nicolò while he went to work. What happened is a tragedy for our entire community. We can't even imagine what the family must be feeling right now. But one thing is certain: whatever the parents and sister need, the entire country is at their disposal.

Messages of condolence also arrived from North Curve of San Sirothe one reserved for the Nerazzurri ultras of Interof which Nicolò was part: