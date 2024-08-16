A 25 year old young man had decided to spend the Ferragosto at the beach with friends. Unfortunately, however, something went wrong, as while he was bathing he was struck by a sudden illness.

What happened?

Jesolo, he goes swimming on August 15th but is taken ill

The Ferragosto It is a very happy party that young people usually like to spend on the beach with their closest friends. The goal is to relax and have fun and, why not, have fun in the sand and the waves.

A 25-year-old and his friends had therefore decided to organize a day at the beach in view of this famous summer party, without knowing what they would get. The boy then decided to make a bath in the beautiful sea of Jesolo.

At a certain point, however, the friends understood that something was not right, as the boy began to shake as if he had been hit by a sickness. Obviously they immediately intervened.

Nothing to be done for the 25 year old

THE lifeguards They immediately jumped into the sea to try to save the boy, but unfortunately when he arrived he had already lost consciousness. The lifeguards then began to practice resuscitation in the young man, but unfortunately this did not have the desired effect on him.

She was then contacted the ambulance which was immediately followed by the helicopter rescue, arriving from the hospital in Padua. Unfortunately, however, they were not able to give the boy the help he needed as he died a few minutes later.

At the moment the details are not known. reasons from the death of the young man, but an autopsy will most likely be performed to determine the causes of the illness. We therefore join in the grief of this boy’s family.