A student of the last year of the secondary level, native of the Buenos Aires city of Mercedes, He died after falling out of the window of the hotel room where he was staying. together with schoolmates with whom he shared his graduate trip in this city. It happened early this Friday in a downtown establishment, at a time when the group of adolescents had returned to rest after going out to a dance venue scheduled within the activities agenda.

Police and medical personnel promptly responded to the notice given by those responsible for the Gran Mar del Plata hotel and group coordinators. According to research sources, the death of the minor was immediate.

Sources consulted by LA NACIÓN indicate that the victim was 17 years old, was a student at the San Antonio de Padua school and had been in Mar del Plata for several days with his classmates, as part of the end-of-year trip.

Prosecutor Leandro Arévalo requested the prompt autopsy of the body to confirm the causes of death and thus determine if it could have been an accidental event or if there was some type of participation or responsibility of third parties.

The minor shared a room on the eighth floor with some colleagues, whose testimony was going to be taken as soon as they were fit, since the entire contingent was shocked and in emotional crisis by what had happened.

The contingent, it was possible to know, had trip coordinators in charge and at least one mother of a student who accompanied them during their stay. It was she who, it transpired, communicated the tragedy to the family of the deceased teenager.

DARIO PALAVECINO (THE NATION)

ARGENTINA

