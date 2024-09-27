The outcome of the dramatic accident that occurred this morning on state road 672 between two Fiat Pandas: one dead and one injured

This morning, September 27, a terrible road accident claimed more lives on the state road 672 Sassari-Tempio, in the municipality of Chiaramonti. Shortly after 10am, two Fiat Pandas collided head-on at kilometer 13,200. The crash, the causes of which are still to be clarified, could have had such devastating consequences due to excessive speed.

Head-on collision between two Fiat Pandas: one dead and one injured, the dramatic toll

The rescuers, alerted by some motorists, arrived on site to find themselves faced with a harrowing scene: wreckage scattered on the asphalt and bodies trapped in the sheets of metal. The drama took place in a few seconds, leaving those present helpless in the face of the misfortune.

The rescue operations saw the involvement of the air ambulance, the Anas teams, the basic vehicles of Perfugas, the medical 118 of Ozieri and the local police forces, who tried to restore safety and manage traffic. Despite the desperate efforts of doctors and rescuers, the outcome of the accident is tragic. Domenico Casula 48 years old passed away. The other driver, 58 years old, transported by helicopter to the resuscitation unit of Sassari hospital, is in serious condition. This episode adds to the long list of road tragedies that continue to bleed Italian roads.

Just a few days ago, another fatal accident shook the country. Sandro Banchellinia 48-year-old man, died on the Pisa-Livorno road while he was driving a Red Cross vehicle. After pulling over due to a mechanical problem, he was hit by a passing van. The impact was so violent that there was nothing Banchellini could do. He died instantly. Even in that case, the 118 emergency services and the firefighters arrived quickly, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for Sandro’s life.

The streets, from places of passage, are transformed into theaters of pain and death, where a simple mistake, a distraction or a fatality can break the thread of life forever. The pain of the families involved, the destruction of broken lives. The inevitable sense of helplessness in the face of such dramatic events leaves an indelible mark on communities.