Jimmie Johnson, seven-time Nascar championwill not be able to participate in the recent cup in July with his Legacy Motor Club team due to the tragedy that plagues his family.

His mother-in-law was found dead along with her husband and an 11-year-old nephew, in Oklahoma, United States. Mrs. Terry Janway, 68, was identified as responsible for the murder.

The Police received the woman’s call to the emergency line in which she notified them that there was “someone” at home with a weapon. Upon arriving at the residence, they heard shots and then found the bodies.

“A subject was seen lying in the hallway inside the front door. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject lying within the hallway and determined the subject was deceased. Once sufficient officers were on scene, a search was conducted. in the residence and two more subjects were found dead inside the residence,” they explained in a statement.

Police classified the case as a homicide-suicide from that moment on. The dead were identified as Jack Janway, 69, and his wife, Terry Janway, 68, along with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway.

The mayor of the city, Marolon Coleman, assured that it was “traumatizing” that the family was involved in such an episode. “It was even more chilling when we found out that children were involved,” she told the local media. Fox23.

Jimmie Johnson Decided Not to Race in the First Weekend of July Nascar Cup Series. In fact, Nascar also expressed solidarity with the driver and his wife Chandra Janway: “Not saddened by the tragic death of family members.”

Relatives of Ms Janway have said she has been facing difficult times since her son Jordan died in a parachute accident in 2014.

“And I guess unknown to me, and a lot of other people, she had been battling depression and things that we didn’t know about until it was too late,” Seth Robison, the Nascar driver’s nephew, said to Daily Mail.

Help lines in Colombia

According to the Pan American Health Organization (OPC), each year more than 703,000 people take their lives as a result of a mental disorder or a moment of crisis.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or experiencing symptoms of depression, such as loss of interest in daily activities, lack of concentration, sleep disturbances or constant fatigue, and a feeling of hopelessness about the future, feel free to contact a professional for help. In Colombia you can call Mental Health line 106, it works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in Bogotá, you can also write to WhatsApp 3007548933, which is a listening and psychological guidance channel of the District Health Department.

Additionally, here is a list with contact numbers nationwide: https://www.minsalud.gov.co/sites/rid/Lists/BibliotecaDigital/RIDE/VS/PP/ET/directorio-salud-mental-prevencion- suicide-minsalud.pdf

