A body found in the Natisone: it could be that of the young Cristian Molnar, the last missing person in the tragedy of May 31st

This morning the body of a person appeared in Natisone, near the riverbed where the accident involving Patrizia Cormos, Bianca Doros and Cristian Molnar. There is no official identification yet, but it seems very likely that it is the body of the boy, the only one still missing. The bodies of the two young women had already been recovered in the days immediately following the accident. The drop in the water level facilitated the discovery.

The prefect of Udine, Dominic Lyonhad announced a change of strategy in Cristian Molnar’s research, entrusting it mainly to molecular dogs and continuing to search the banks of the Natisone river up to its confluence with the Torre.

Diving, navigation and aerial patrol activities were temporarily suspended. Mayor Michele de Sabata also announced the new reconnaissance methods last Thursday.

The body was found in a pool, now devoid of water, stuck between branches and rocks about 500 meters from the Roman bridge in Premariacco. The firefighters of the Alpine river speleo unit intervened on site, not far from the places where the bodies of the two girls were found.

The three friends were swept away by the flood wave on May 31st while they were on the riverbank taking some photos. The searches never stopped and today they finally found the young Romanian.

The tragedy hit the local community hard and searches continued unabated until all the bodies were found. The technical investigation into Patrizia Cormos’ cell phone is still underway, as part of the investigation opened for manslaughter. We will try to reconstruct the chronology of that fateful day minute by minute, from the calls to the metadata of the photos and videos. The forensic copy of the SIM card and memory card is carried out by the computer laboratory of the court of Udine.

