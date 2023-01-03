Home page politics

Russia has to accept further losses in the Ukraine war. Experts consider a breakthrough by the Russian army at Bakhmut to be unlikely. The news ticker.

+++ 1.40 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has shot down nearly 500 Russian drones since September 11, 2022, reports Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. 84 of these drones were launched in the first two days of 2023 and all were shot down. “100 percent of the drones were shot down by air defenses. We have never achieved such results,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. Asked if Russia is running out of supplies, the spokesman said that “everything will depend on Iran’s capacity and willingness to continue supplying such drones.”

News in the Ukraine war: Experts say Russia’s breakthrough is unlikely

+++ 11.55 a.m.: A major breakthrough of Russian military near the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is unlikely in the coming weeks according to British military experts. This emerged from the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London. The Ukrainian troops have strengthened their positions. The Russian attacks have decreased recently – after they had reached a temporary peak in mid-December. “Both sides have suffered heavy casualties,” the statement said.

Ukrainian soldiers look at a map in the underground command center near Bakhmut. © Libkos/dpa

News in the Ukraine war: Russia again has to accept high losses

+++ Update from Tuesday, January 3rd, 10:10 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has released the latest figures on Russian casualties in the Ukraine war. The Russian military is said to have lost a total of 108,190 soldiers since the beginning of the war. The information cannot be checked independently, the Russian information is significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian authorities.

Soldiers: 108,190 (+750)

108,190 (+750) planes: 283 (+0)

283 (+0) Helicopter: 270 (+1)

270 (+1) Tank: 3036 (+5)

3036 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6100 (+7)

6100 (+7) Artillery Systems: 2033 (+6)

2033 (+6) Air defense systems: 214 (+1)

214 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 424 (+1)

424 (+1) Cars and other vehicles: 4735 (+10)

4735 (+10) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1839 (+3)

1839 (+3) (Source: Ukrainian General Staff report of January 3)

Russia reports heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian army with momentous attack

First report: MOSCOW/Kyiv – A minute after the New Year, Ukrainian forces launched a serious attack. They used Himar rockets to destroy a shelter where, according to Russian sources, more than 600 recently mobilized soldiers from the Saratov region were staying. The Defense Ministry in Moscow confirmed 63 fatalities on Monday (January 2). Kyiv speaks of 700 dead and injured. The information cannot be independently verified.

Russian state media decried the Ukrainian attack as the “Makiivka tragedy”. The Kremlin-affiliated Telegram service Rybar also reports on the storage of Russian ammunition on the premises, which detonated as a result of the shelling.

Russia Losses in Ukraine War: Fatal Attack Shows Russian Indifference

According to media reports, the Ukrainian military intelligence service located the gathering of Russian soldiers in the occupied part of the Donetsk region through the Russians’ thoughtless use of mobile phones.

According to military observers, the deadly attack by the Ukrainian military testified to the indifference of Russian generals towards their own people, since such a large number of soldiers and military material were stationed a few kilometers from the front lines in a poorly protected building. Moscow had already lost 538 mobilized Russian conscripts in the past three months. (hg)