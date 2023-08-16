He was only 24 years old and had a whole life ahead of him, Simone Veronese passed away forever while he was on the street on August 15th

The sad episode happened on August 15th and left two communities, Chioggia and Sottomarina, in discouragement and disbelief. A 24-year-old boy called Simon Veroneselost his life while on the street, struck by an unexpected illness.

He lived in Sottomarina, but was also well known in the town of Chioggia, because of his I work as a real estate agent. The news shocked the whole of Veneto and, after it spread on the web, the whole of Italy. He was a 24-year-old boy, a hard worker and father of a little girl.

After the alarm, the 118 operators rushed to the scene and tried to revive him. But all their attempts were in vain and, in the end, they were forced to surrender and to declare his death on the street.

Simone Veronese, who died of natural causes

The first hypothesis is precisely that of sudden illnessHowever, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The Carabinieri agents also intervened on the matter, who have already collected all the useful elements to try to give an answer to the family and to shed light on what happened to Simone Veronese. The only sure thing is that it is a natural death. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered. The findings could clarify the cause of the disappearance of a 24-year-old boy.

Family and friends are still incredulous, they have been published on the web in the last few hours lots of goodbye messages, photos of the boy and videos that portray him happy and carefree with his best friends. In the captions, we read heartbreaking messages written by people who cannot understand that a 24-year-old father disappeared in such a way sudden and unexpected. People who can’t find an explanation for how unfair life can be sometimes.