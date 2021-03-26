Julio De Vido’s lawyer asked the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) that the former Minister of Federal Planning don’t go back to prison after the confirmation of his conviction for the Tragedy of Eleven. He appealed for the entry into force of the articles of the new Criminal Procedure Code, which indicate that a sentence will only begin to be executed when the Supreme Court decides on it. The TOF 4 also asked the prosecution and the complaint for their opinion, and next week they will define if De Vido will return to jail.

After Chamber III of the Criminal Cassation Chamber – made up of the judges Gustavo Hornos, Liliana Catucci and Eduardo Riggi– On Thursday rejected a proposal from the defense of the former minister, the defense of De Vido requested that the sentence of five years and eight months not begin to be executed.

The former powerful minister will not be imprisoned for corruption in the Tragedy of Eleven because last February the Bicameral Commission for the implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code put into effect a set of articles that determined that the final word to begin to serve a sentence will be the Court, which does not have deadlines for its pronouncement.

The lawyer Maximiliano Rusconi made reference in his writing to those articles, noting that “article 375 of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code became operational as of resolution 1/2021 of the Bicameral Commission for Monitoring and Implementation of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code, which prevent The conviction against our assisted is enforceable, until the same becomes firm “:

The specific argument of De Vido’s defense was that based on that reasoning, the penalty against him for fraudulent administration in the Once railway accident, it does not begin to be executed until there is a ruling from the highest court. That is, do not order that he return to jail to serve his sentence.

Based on this request, the TOF 4 made up of the judges Néstor Costabel, Jorge Gorini and Ricardo Basilico the accusers (the prosecution and the complaint) were seen, so that they can pronounce on the matter. The deadline is Wednesday, and after Easter the court will decide whether or not to execute the sentence.

The relatives of the victims of the railway crash, represented by the lawyer Leonardo Menghini, they will ask the highest court “to rule as quickly as possible on the case, because they know it and the grounds are on which they have already resolved, “when confirming the sentence against Juan Pablo Schiavi and motorman Marcos Córdoba, among other defendants.

Julio De Vido came to the dock in the Tragedy of Once after the TOF 2 sentenced the 28 defendants in the first trial for the railway accident on December 29, 2015. In that ruling, it was requested that the responsibilities of the former Minister of Federal Planning be investigated.

Until then, the former head of Federal Planning had not been linked to the case. The argument to involve him was that the former minister – who between 2003 and 2012 had under his orbit the railways – I could not ignore what was happening with the trains. What’s more, he was responsible for paying the subsidies that were not intended to improve the service or the maintenance of the trains.

After a year of public hearings and more than 70 witnesses, TOF 4 sentenced Julio De Vido to five years and eight months for the crime of fraudulent administration. It was the first conviction against the former head of the Federal Planning Ministry.

Although it was the first trial against Julio De Vido, it is not the only case he has open. Share the oral debate with Cristina Kirchner for the alleged direction of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez. In addition, it has at least six more files that have already been submitted to oral proceedings: the Cuadernos case and six derivations of it, Odebrecht (for the contracts of the AySA water treatment plants), Skanska and the diversion of funds in the case for the mine of coal from Río Turbio, among others.

