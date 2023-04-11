Tragedy of Colombians in the US: journalist father and son die in accident

He journalist José Luis Quijano, 25, moved to the USA looking for new opportunities to fulfill his professional dream and while he managed to locate himself in his field of work, he decided to work as a waiter in Oklahoma.

However, the wishes of this young journalist vanished after suffering a spectacular accident that ended his life and that of his father in previous days. Now her family is asking the Foreign Ministry for help to repatriate the bodies.

According to the relatives of the victims, father and son would have taken advantage of a day off to go for a walk: “We talked at about 10:30 and my dad told me ‘we’re on our way’, they were two hours away,” said Manuel Fernando Quijano to Telepacific.

In interview with RCN newsConstanza Lizcano said that her son had big plans in the United States: “He told me: ‘Mommy, I am studying English, they are helping me to practice journalism‘. Everything he told me he was fulfilling, he had many beautiful things and projects. My son and his father were everything to me, this news is very terrible ”.

The relatives of the victims called on the Foreign Ministry to repatriate the bodies, since they do not have sufficient resources for this procedure and according to the communicator’s mother this would cost up to 40 million pesos.

Pamela Avendano

