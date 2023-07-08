Who is Angelika Hutter the woman who overwhelmed the family and led to the death of 3 people: what the agents discovered

All investigations are underway for the serious episode that took place on the evening of Thursday 6 July, in the municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. A whole family was hit by a car, this car was driven by a German woman, called Angelika Hutter.

From what some witnesses who witnessed the descent and also saw her behavior say, the 30-year-old described her as a homeless and run-down.

The agents immediately subjected her to the analyses ritual, but from the first results of the alcohol tests it was negative. Now we are just waiting for the test results toxicologicalwhich can shed some light.

The most plausible hypothesis for the police is precisely that while he was driving his Audi, he was at the phone and distracted. Furthermore, the woman went at a very high speed through the streets of the country, until she lost her control of your vehicle.

The 30-year-old already had one last week complaint because he had with him objects capable of offending. In addition, during the interrogation before the judge ordered his arrest, he did not show signs of repentance.

With the help of a translator, he told officers he “was in Italy for a tour.” From a first search inside his car they found dirty clothes on the floor, bottles, blankets and even some vegetables.

It was late afternoon Thursday 6 June. The family comprises, from father, mother, two children and maternal grandparents, were strolling on a sidewalk in via Udinein the municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore.

When suddenly that woman overwhelmed them from behind, without giving them a chance to escape. The father and the maternal grandmother in the crash reached several meters away from the place of impact and in fact, despite the doctors’ attempts, they could only ascertain i deaths.

The 2-year-old who was in his stroller, however, has lost my life shortly after arriving at the hospital. The grandfather is hospitalized and in shock, with him also the mother and the eldest son of the family is in hospital, but for now none of them appear to be in danger. There will be more information about this grave episode, which has led to despondency and sadness in everyone’s hearts.