Family overwhelmed in Santo Stefano di Cadore, Angelika Hutter was not using the phone while driving her car

Important new details have emerged on the serious accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in which unfortunately a grandmother, a father and a child of just 2 years lost their lives. Angelika Hutter it is the 30-year-old who hit the whole family and who is now hospitalized in the psychiatry ward.

There are still many points to clarify, but for the prosecutor who is handling the case Paul Luke the accident did not happen voluntarily, but perhaps because the girl has a problem with containment of anger. The prosecutor said:

That of a voluntary gesture is a hypothesis to be consigned to abstractions: more probable a fit of anger, which we don’t yet know what it depends on.

The same chief prosecutor, defined Angelika Hutter as a person who is unable to manage and contain angerdue to some problems it is suffering from.

Furthermore, the prosecutor also explained that from his control mobile phoneit emerged that the 30-year-old was not using her cell phone while driving her car.

However, due to the sudden deterioration of her condition, she was unable to be present in the validation hearing. From what has transpired, perhaps he is realizing what he has done. For this she is hospitalized and placed on guard in the ward of psychiatry and closed in silence.

The life of Angelika Hutter and the possible dynamics of the accident

It was the afternoon of July 6 when the whole family was strolling on the sidewalk in the municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. When suddenly the Audi driven by the woman, she has them hit from behind.

Grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin 65 years old and dad Marco Antonello aged 48, were thrown tens of meters. In fact, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more they could do. Little Mattia, 2 years old, is deceased after transport to the hospital.

Angelika Hutter, from what a witness said she had a discussion with a local person a short time before. She in fact she had skidded off and when she ran over those people she was going at a speed of about 80 km/h. In recent months she had found herself living in her car and inside the latter, the agents found a real dump.