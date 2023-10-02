This Monday it was confirmed that ‘Fonda Milagros’, The nightclub in Murcia (Spain) frequented by Latin Americans where 13 people died on Sunday in a violent fire is Colombian property.

Likewise, the authorities of the city in southeastern Spain indicated in the last few hours that the establishment had a closure order for a year.

According to what has been learned, the family that owns the place is from Manizales.

Regarding the deceased, among whom there would be people of Colombian nationality, according to the newspaper ABC, from Spain. In this regard, Juan Esteban Ramírez, owner of ‘Fonda Milagros’, stated in a conversation with Blu Radio that “they were close people.”

Facade of the nightclub where at least thirteen people died in a fire in Murcia.

In January 2022, the cessation of the premises’ activity was determined and in October “an order to execute the closure” was issued, indicated Antonio Navarro, head of Urban Planning for the Murcia city council.

The measure was decreed because the company that managed it only had a license for one nightclub, the ‘Teatre’, while it had carried out works to divide the space and open another, the Fonda Milagros, where the deadly fire occurred, detailed in a roundtable press.

“We are talking about an unprecedented tragedy and I insist that we are going to act forcefully to purge all responsibilities for what happened to the final consequences, whatever the cost,” Navarro asserted.

‘Fonda Milagros’ has been recognized for more than ten years as one of the favorite nightclubs for Colombians living in Spain.

The business is owned by a family from Manizales.

