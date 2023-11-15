Devon Wylieformer T playerEnnessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, died this Wednesday at the age of 35, his family reported.

“We wanted to make this post so that people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we do not have the ability to reach everyone at this difficult time,” Wyle’s family wrote on social media.

What is known

To date, the causes of the death of the former player born in Sacramento, California, on September 2, 1988, have not been announced. Devon Wylie came to the NFL selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft by the Chiefs, a team of which he went to the Titans a season later.

The former receiver had an up-and-down career due to constant injuries that led him to be part of the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Rams, Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Sadness

His last two years of his career were spent with the Toronto Argonauts, of the Canadian Football League, in 2016 and 2017. In his time in college football he shone with the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2007 to 2011, an institution that issued a message of condolences.

“Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time,” was the Bulldogs’ statement. Fresno State special teams coordinator John Baxter, who had Devon under his command, also mourned the death.

“I can’t believe this, this is a tremendous loss. Being someone’s trainer is a blessing beyond words and a lifelong relationship. This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate! We love you! Devon Wylie, born Bulldog,” he wrote.

