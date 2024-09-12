The woman was about to throw herself from the bridge in Nashville, where the singer was filming a video: words of comfort and empathy save her

Jon Bon Jovi, legendary rock star, turned hero by accident. He found himself in a delicate situation while filming a music video in Nashville, proving that his talent goes far beyond music. While he was on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge with his crew, his assistant noticed a woman clinging to the bridge railing, visibly distraught and intent on taking her own life.

Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman From Attempting Extreme Action: Video Goes Viral

Without hesitation, Bon Jovi approached the woman, spoke to her and finally hugged her, convincing her to desist from her intent. The entire episode was captured on surveillance cameras in the area and, according to the local policeit was precisely the intervention of the singer to save her.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Nashville confirmed Wednesday that the woman was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Police praised Bon Jovi for his decisive action, stressing the importance of helping each other to keep everyone safe. Nashville Police Chief John Drake added:

“He helped convince her to step off the ledge above the Cumberland River to safety. It takes everyone’s commitment to keep everyone safe.”

In the video released by the police department, Bon Jovi is seen approaching the woman with his assistant and managing to convince her to step away from the ledge above the Cumberland River. After the woman was pulled to safety, the singer hugged her, a simple but humane gesture.

Bon Jovi, in addition to his musical career, is known for his social commitment, particularly through the JBJ Soul Foundationwhich works to fight hunger, poverty and homelessness. His experience in dealing with crisis situations, also gained thanks to this project, seems to have prepared him to act promptly in this dramatic moment. CNN has tried to obtain an official comment from the singer, but so far no statement has been released.

