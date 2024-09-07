Once again the news pages are filled with the terrible news of a femicide. The quiet community of Montemaggiore al Metauro, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, is shocked by the incident. A 38-year-old woman of Brazilian origins died during the night between Thursday and Friday. Her husband, a 54-year-old man, struck in front of their three children. The attack, which occurred around 2 in the morning, once again raises the urgency of addressing the issue of feminicides in Italy.

38-Year-Old Woman Killed by Husband in Front of Three Children

The woman died during transport by helicopter ambulance to the Torrette hospital in Ancona, but her wounds were too serious for doctors to save her. The author of the femicide he was immediately arrested by the police.

Unfortunately, Italy has been struggling with the emergency of feminicides for some time. Cases like this call attention to the need for more effective legal and social tools to prevent the gender violence. In recent years, the country has introduced a series of regulations to combat this scourge, culminating in the so-called Code Redlaw no. 69/2019, a reform that provides for rapid intervention by the authorities in cases of domestic violence and stalking.

Despite the legislation, the number of femicides remains worrying. According to Istat data, dozens of similar cases were recorded in 2023 alone, and this raises questions about the effectiveness of preventive measures.

This case, which also involves the children of the couple as involuntary witnesses of violence, sheds light on another fundamental aspect: the devastating impact that abuse and mistreatment have on minors. Children who witness such episodes are exposed to profound trauma. Italian law also provides forms of protection for them, such as placement in protected facilities.

Much remains to be done in terms of raising awareness and protecting victims.

Institutions, together with civil society, must commit to building a support network that goes beyond the mere repression of crime. It is necessary to focus on prevention, training of operators and psychological support for victims and their families.

The femicide of Montemaggiore al Metauro It is yet another cry of alarm that cannot be ignored. It is not just a sad news story, but the symptom of a social disease that requires a systemic, timely and conscious response from everyone

